Previous
Next
My wounded city by cherrymartina
Photo 845

My wounded city

Yesterday walk.... a lot of scenes like this on my way through the city... Sad walk
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Martina

ace
@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
231% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise