Photo 848
Celsius today
I am not in the mood to walk. This was taken with i phone for 52 week challenge
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Martina
ace
@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
Tags
cold
,
thermometer
,
52
,
capture
,
52wc-2021-w3
