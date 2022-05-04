Previous
The last tulip in my garden… by cherrymartina
Photo 886

The last tulip in my garden…

I have a new modus operandi in my garden. While I do what I have to do my cat is sitting on a chair waiting for something to explore, like this tulip….
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Martina

@cherrymartina
2022- I keep hopping on and off 365. I am trying to keep up because this community and photography are great way...
