Montserrat

It was hard to pick a photo from our day trip to Montserrat near Barcelona. It is a fascinating, breath taking place... A monastery on and within steep hills. They say there are around 1500 plants growing on that mountain. We had a great day. We went on a ride with funicular up up high to the sky. If you look carefully you can see a funicular railing little bit on the left side. And the view from up there is amazing!!!