Connection

As I started on yesterdays post, I need my connection to Adriatic sea coast which I love very much, and which is about 200 km away from my hometown. So I try to plant mediteranean plants like lavender, salvia, herbs like mint, oregano, etc. And I also like to bring home some stones shaped by the sea.

My favorites are heart shaped stones... See some of those on this photo, or on yesterdays photo?