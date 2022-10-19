Previous
A rose bud (Alien) by cherrymartina
A rose bud (Alien)

I have a small garden, but there are million wonders in there... I don't doubt that I will be able to get a new garden photo every day for a full year which is my new project for this year...
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

Martina

@cherrymartina
2022- I keep hopping on and off 365. I am trying to keep up because this community and photography are great way...
