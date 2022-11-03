Previous
Spring in Autumn by cherrymartina
Spring in Autumn

Some springly motives today... I threw some leftover seeds in empty pots after my tomatoes dried out after summer. I have forgotten what to expect an where, but I would say that this is dill.
After I did this I have heard that this was a perfect time of the year to plant some dill... So please give me some recipes to use dill....

Tim L ace
I like those seed-heads that show the plantsq have just germinated.

Mrs L, who is Norwegian, uses dill to cure salmon to make gravlax. There is a recipe here:
https://thehappyfoodie.co.uk/recipes/gravlax-dill-cured-salmon/

Mrs L adds cognac to the salmon, other Norwegians I know add aquavit. Mrs L gets her salmon fillets from Lidl, says they are the best (no bones).
November 3rd, 2022  
