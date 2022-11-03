Spring in Autumn

Some springly motives today... I threw some leftover seeds in empty pots after my tomatoes dried out after summer. I have forgotten what to expect an where, but I would say that this is dill.
After I did this I have heard that this was a perfect time of the year to plant some dill... So please give me some recipes to use dill....
Mrs L, who is Norwegian, uses dill to cure salmon to make gravlax. There is a recipe here:
https://thehappyfoodie.co.uk/recipes/gravlax-dill-cured-salmon/
Mrs L adds cognac to the salmon, other Norwegians I know add aquavit. Mrs L gets her salmon fillets from Lidl, says they are the best (no bones).