Go Croatia Go by cherrymartina
Photo 954

Go Croatia Go

I was curious how will this World Championship fit with the advent, but so far it is quite interesting and fun. I might consider having a red and white Christmas tree, but lets see how it goes in the next week...
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Martina

@cherrymartina
2022- I keep hopping on and off 365. I am trying to keep up because this community and photography are great way...
261% complete

View this month »

