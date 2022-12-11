Previous
Next
Bbq:christmas edition by cherrymartina
Photo 958

Bbq:christmas edition

Finally rain stoped for short period of time. I was finally able to add some decoration. I am so happy with this set up because it is so chearfull, day and night. It looks happy like christmas.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Martina

@cherrymartina
2022- I keep hopping on and off 365. I am trying to keep up because this community and photography are great way...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise