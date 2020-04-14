Sign up
Toward the light
One thing plants and photography have in common is light. Light is essential for both of them.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
0
0
Martina
ace
@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
Tags
light
,
plant
,
30-shots2020
