Dill
Dill is really progressing fast. That is actually expected since dill can grow really tall. That little plant on the right is basil...
16th April 2020
Martina
@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
Tags
plant
dill
30-shots2020
