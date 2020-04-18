Previous
New element by cherrymartina
155 / 365

New element

I really want to learn how to use this ball in my photography. So far I used it few times, but I am always strugling. Maybe this stayathome period will push me harder...
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Martina

