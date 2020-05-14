Sign up
181 / 365
Thyme hearted
I could not stop when I sterted to cut this little bush.... It is so soft and it smells devine under my fingers. I love it so I tried to cut the heart. I could find a better perspective, to present the shape of the bushm but for now this will do.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Martina
ace
@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
978
photos
84
followers
114
following
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
793
179
794
180
181
182
795
183
Tags
heart
,
garden
,
thyme
,
herb
,
theme-botanical
