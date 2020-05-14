Previous
Next
Thyme hearted by cherrymartina
181 / 365

Thyme hearted

I could not stop when I sterted to cut this little bush.... It is so soft and it smells devine under my fingers. I love it so I tried to cut the heart. I could find a better perspective, to present the shape of the bushm but for now this will do.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Martina

ace
@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise