196 / 365
Taking a chance
I got lucky that my birthday girl came home from school in the mood for photoshoot.... Her idea of a photoshoot was very different from mine, but I took a chance and got a few shots to my liking. This one was taken in b&w setup directly..
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Martina
ace
@cherrymartina
After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
Tags
for2021
