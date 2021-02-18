Previous
An adult? ha ha ha by cherrymartina
An adult? ha ha ha

I had a great opportunity to get her in the mood to let me take some photos. I will probably drain those images til the end of the week. I hope I will get some other idea or motiv, but for today I could not resist this. She is lucky to be able to go to school for real. They were going in almost the entire year since she is the senior year highschool, and they only let them to school and little kids in first four grades. At the moment schools are completely opened...Hopefully our good numbers will stand solid. Warmer weather and vaccines should help....
Martina

After a long break I think it is time to come back to this wonderfull community. I missed posting photos every day, I missed the...
Photo Details

