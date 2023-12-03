Sign up
Fieldfare
Fieldfare landing on apple tree in the rain - they have stripped the hawthorn tree, now started on the crab apple tree!
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
Cheryl Rose
ace
@cherylrose
I enjoy wildlife and close up / macro photography though do dabble in landscape and abstract too. ...
nature
wildlife
bird
pentax
apple tree
fieldfare
