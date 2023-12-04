Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
Grey Squirrel
Filler photo - ran out of time to take anything today.
Squirrel in deer park, didn't spot any deer but plenty of squirrels!
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Cheryl Rose
ace
@cherylrose
I enjoy wildlife and close up / macro photography though I do dabble in landscape and abstract too. I'm located in Mid Wales, UK with...
1
2
3
4
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
woodland
