Gold(en)White by cheska10
1 / 365

Gold(en)White

1. I chose this because I’m obsessed with shoes.
2. This is one of my most favourite picture because it came out the best out of all of them. This same shoes was the one I wore going to Philippines. When I got back from Canada the pants was one of the clothings I purchased during my vacation.
3. I didn’t really like how much little strands were showing. Next time I might just take it further away, find an different angle or cover it up.
4. This definitely gives me a fashionista vibe. (About to take some professional modelling.)
23rd January 2020

Cheska

@cheska10
