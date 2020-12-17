Droplets of Sunrise 🌅

1. I chose this because I thought maybe I could make my washroom look more peaceful and elegant. Something like a movie.

2. I love taking showers because it cools off my mind. I get to chill and blast music as much as I want. This picture is definitely something different from my other photos, that’s why I like it.

3. The picture kind of looks messy and dark but I think I’ll keep it that way. I might change the brightness a little bit but I would leave it as it is.

4. This gives me a warm vibe, with a great city view. The sun rise reflecting through the big window.