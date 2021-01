Papa Jesus

1. This picture of Jesus has been with me ever since I came to Canada that’s why I chose it. We’ve had him for almost more than half of my life.

2. I like how the colours compliment each other. All the objects in the picture was already set up the way it is, so I like that I didn’t have to rearrange anything.

3. The way I took the picture was a little bit dark. I should’ve gave it more lighting or exposure.

4. This picture is filled with many warm colours and a warm vibe.