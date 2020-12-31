Dark-Mobile

1. I like cars a lot, this was an opportunity to show off my interest in them. Car racing was a sport I was fascinated with ever since I watched the movie Lightning McQueen.

2. I liked how my editing came out. I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to pull off making the background brighter than my subject, but It turned out better than I expected.

3. The car isn’t really cleaned on the outside due to snow dirt. Next time, I probably would have cleaned it before taking pictures to get a cleaner version of the car.

4. This might confuse people as to what the mood is for this photograph but I like to portray it as, no matter how dark you might portray your surroundings, there’s still a brighter side in them.

Dark/Bright vibe

