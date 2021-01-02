PaPaPaPizza

1. Pizza is a very common and known food to many, but pineapple pizza get so much backlash for simply being a pineapple pizza. I wanted to see people’s reaction from it.

2. Who doesn’t like a little pizza once in awhile? When I was little, pizza is rich food, I’ve only tasted it once or twice. So I kind of like the fact that I’ve tasted many different flavours now. This picture also came out okay looking. I like that there’s still an outline of the missing pieces which still creates a perfect shape.

3. The angle was a little off but I think next time I’ll try and grow taller so I can get a better angle.

4. This picture makes me hungry again.