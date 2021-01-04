Written Pages

1. I chose this because it’s a book I purchased awhile ago but I still haven’t read it yet. I chose to open it at a random page because I wanted the picture to have random words to represent the picture itself.

2. I really like how the brightness of the window created a sun like feature and made it look like it’s a bright story/book.

3. I didn’t really put much detail into this one. I would probably put a bookmark to give out more things to look at.

4. This photo shows that the lowest moments, are challenges that you can fight into a higher one.

