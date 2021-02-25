Sign up
Grey squirrel
A grey squirrel coming to get his monkey nuts
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Cheryl
@chesney_7
squirrel
winter
grey
jo
ace
So sweet, great timing and lovely light.
February 25th, 2021
jo
ace
Oh, this is your first photo, great way to start! Welcome!
February 25th, 2021
Cheryl
@jokristina
Thankyou. Yes just starting out with photography and getting use to my new camera. 365 project seems a good way to inspire me to learn
February 25th, 2021
