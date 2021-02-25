Previous
Grey squirrel by chesney_7
Grey squirrel

A grey squirrel coming to get his monkey nuts
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
jo ace
So sweet, great timing and lovely light.
February 25th, 2021  
jo ace
Oh, this is your first photo, great way to start! Welcome!
February 25th, 2021  
Cheryl
@jokristina Thankyou. Yes just starting out with photography and getting use to my new camera. 365 project seems a good way to inspire me to learn
February 25th, 2021  
