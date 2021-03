Memories of beach walks

I really miss our walks on the beach. These shells were collected from Formby beach pre lockdown.



We keep the shells in a glass vase. Today I have been experimenting with my camera and placed a blue towel under the vase to represent the sea. I love the reflections of the shells and the colours. Bringing the beauty of outdoors, indoors.



Can't wait until lockdown ends and to enjoy long walks on the beach.