Dinner time
Visited our local country park and took along some bird seed. The wait was worth it to see this handsome Great Tit. I find them difficult to capture as they fly off so fast.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I have always been creative and in my youth went to college to study art and design. It was a career path I thought...
Tags
birds
great
tit
LucyDolittle
ace
Beautiful composition with pink flower backdrop. Fav
March 18th, 2021
