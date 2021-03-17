Previous
Dinner time by chesney_7
22 / 365

Dinner time

Visited our local country park and took along some bird seed. The wait was worth it to see this handsome Great Tit. I find them difficult to capture as they fly off so fast.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I have always been creative and in my youth went to college to study art and design. It was a career path I thought...
LucyDolittle ace
Beautiful composition with pink flower backdrop. Fav
March 18th, 2021  
