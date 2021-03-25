Sign up
30 / 365
Thinking
Our handsome dachshund Buddy staring into space. I often wonder what he's thinking about... Perhaps chasing pigeons or the postman.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
0
0
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone In my youth I went to college to study art and design and was very in touch with my creative side. Being involved in...
30
photos
3
followers
10
following
8% complete
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Views
15
Album
365
Tags
dog
,
dachshund
