Previous
Next
95 / 365
Mandarin duck portrait
On my visit to the wetland a few days ago I saw lots of different birds, I like this close up of the mandarin duck
29th May 2021
29th May 21
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
95
Tags
nature
portrait
wildlife
duck
mandarin
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely markings and detail. They are nice looking ducks.
May 29th, 2021
