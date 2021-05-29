Previous
Mandarin duck portrait by chesney_7
Mandarin duck portrait

On my visit to the wetland a few days ago I saw lots of different birds, I like this close up of the mandarin duck
29th May 2021 29th May 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely markings and detail. They are nice looking ducks.
May 29th, 2021  
