He doesn't look impressed
On our visit to the owl sanctuary we saw a Great Grey Owl. Probably my favourite owl there, but the intense stare I was given I'm not sure if they liked the camera 😁📸. Bit disappointed with the shadow across his face.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
great
,
owl
,
grey
