He doesn't look impressed by chesney_7
98 / 365

He doesn't look impressed

On our visit to the owl sanctuary we saw a Great Grey Owl. Probably my favourite owl there, but the intense stare I was given I'm not sure if they liked the camera 😁📸. Bit disappointed with the shadow across his face.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
