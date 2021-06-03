Sign up
100 / 365
Shake it
Mandarin duck shaking it up.
Can't believe I'm on day 100 already. I'm loving learning to use my camera and being inspired by all you lovely people on here. Photo taken last week
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
100
photos
27
followers
57
following
27% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th May 2021 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
duck
,
mandarin
kali
ace
cute
I remember reaching 100 pics, seemed like a big milestone, keep it up!
June 3rd, 2021
Cam
lovely shot
June 3rd, 2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and sense of motion.
June 3rd, 2021
