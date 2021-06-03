Previous
Shake it by chesney_7
Shake it

Mandarin duck shaking it up.
Can't believe I'm on day 100 already. I'm loving learning to use my camera and being inspired by all you lovely people on here. Photo taken last week
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
kali ace
cute
I remember reaching 100 pics, seemed like a big milestone, keep it up!
June 3rd, 2021  
Cam
lovely shot
June 3rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and sense of motion.
June 3rd, 2021  
