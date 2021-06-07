Previous
Sleepy by chesney_7
104 / 365

Sleepy

Taken last week. Mandarin duck sleeping amongst the daisies
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
28% complete

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice to meet you - this detail is beautiful!
June 7th, 2021  
Cheryl
@koalagardens thank you for the follow 😊
June 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful!
June 7th, 2021  
