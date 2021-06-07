Sign up
104 / 365
Sleepy
Taken last week. Mandarin duck sleeping amongst the daisies
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
3
0
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
104
photos
28
followers
58
following
28% complete
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
19
3
365
ILCE-6000
27th May 2021 11:38am
View Info
View All
Public
View
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
duck
,
mandarin
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice to meet you - this detail is beautiful!
June 7th, 2021
Cheryl
@koalagardens
thank you for the follow 😊
June 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful!
June 7th, 2021
