105 / 365
Sweet Williams
Love flowers, treated myself to two bunches of these lovely sweet williams today
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
8th June 2021 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
sweet
,
williams
,
theme-plantpower
Diana
ace
Such a delightful capture of these beautiful flowers. Flowers are so expensive here that I seldome buy any.
June 8th, 2021
Cheryl
@ludwigsdiana
thank you. That's a shame that they are so expensive, treat yourself. I paid £8 for two vases full. They are such lovely flowers.
June 8th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful colors and sweet little blossoms.
June 8th, 2021
Yoland
ace
Lovely colours and composition, enjoy :)
June 8th, 2021
Cheryl
@marlboromaam
@yoland
thank you
June 8th, 2021
