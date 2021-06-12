Previous
Seagulls of Lytham St Anne's by chesney_7
Seagulls of Lytham St Anne's

Not often we see such blue skies. Visit to Lytham St Anne's for a walk.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
