110 / 365
Beach momentos
There's something nice about walking along the beach, sand and sea washing over your feet and collecting shells.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
shells
Diana
ace
Love these beautiful beach momentos, Katja and I did the same yesterday 😊
June 13th, 2021
Evgenia
Great shot!
June 13th, 2021
Cheryl
@ludwigsdiana
my son loves picking them too. We always come home with a bag of shells
June 13th, 2021
Cheryl
@evgeniamsk
thank you
June 13th, 2021
