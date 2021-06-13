Previous
Next
Beach momentos by chesney_7
110 / 365

Beach momentos

There's something nice about walking along the beach, sand and sea washing over your feet and collecting shells.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Love these beautiful beach momentos, Katja and I did the same yesterday 😊
June 13th, 2021  
Evgenia
Great shot!
June 13th, 2021  
Cheryl
@ludwigsdiana my son loves picking them too. We always come home with a bag of shells
June 13th, 2021  
Cheryl
@evgeniamsk thank you
June 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise