Quiet by chesney_7
Quiet

Taken late last year before Christmas. Its was so peaceful, I miss the quietness
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful scene!
June 21st, 2021  
