118 / 365
Quiet
Taken late last year before Christmas. Its was so peaceful, I miss the quietness
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
Tags
beach
,
tranquility
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful scene!
June 21st, 2021
