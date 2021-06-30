Sign up
127 / 365
Playing with the bamboo
Taken last month, this lovely otter was hiding treasures in the bamboo tubes. Loved watching them, they are funny characters
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
0
0
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
127
photos
29
followers
60
following
34% complete
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th May 2021 12:12pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
wetlands
,
otter
