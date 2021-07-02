Previous
Amongst the butter cups by chesney_7
Amongst the butter cups

Mallard duck amongst the buttercups
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
Carole Sandford ace
How good of him to lay in a bed of buttercups!
July 3rd, 2021  
Cheryl
@carole_sandford 😁
July 3rd, 2021  
