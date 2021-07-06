Sign up
Discuss
Caterpillar to Moth
My son found a caterpillar, he kept it, looked after it. Watched it transform into a pupa and then transform to a copper underwing moth. He released it today and it landed on his home grown pansies 😀
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
Tags
moth
copper
underwing
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a beautiful moth! Great brown shades in those wings.
July 6th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
What a lovely story. Well done to your son for nurturing such a beautiful moth.
July 6th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such a wondetful story and shot of this beauty!
July 6th, 2021
