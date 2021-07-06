Previous
Caterpillar to Moth by chesney_7
133 / 365

Caterpillar to Moth

My son found a caterpillar, he kept it, looked after it. Watched it transform into a pupa and then transform to a copper underwing moth. He released it today and it landed on his home grown pansies 😀
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a beautiful moth! Great brown shades in those wings.
July 6th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
What a lovely story. Well done to your son for nurturing such a beautiful moth.
July 6th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a wondetful story and shot of this beauty!
July 6th, 2021  
