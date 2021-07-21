Sign up
148 / 365
Camera shy
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
2
0
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
nature
birds
wetlands
flamingos
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! I think so. =) I love the light and rippled reflections.
July 22nd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Don’t you just live it when they spend all their time upside down!
July 22nd, 2021
