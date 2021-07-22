Previous
Through the trees by chesney_7
149 / 365

Through the trees

Taken at a local reservoir
22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A beautiful spot to shoot from. =)
July 22nd, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely spot & smooth water!.
July 22nd, 2021  
