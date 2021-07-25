Previous
Fluffy Robin by chesney_7
Fluffy Robin

I will never tire of taking photographs of Robins. I wish I'd taken some bird food with me today. They are so tame at our local reservoir and will feed from your hand.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
July 25th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A lovely little fluff ball!
July 25th, 2021  
