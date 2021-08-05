Previous
Chester Cathedral by chesney_7
163 / 365

Chester Cathedral

5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
44% complete





marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautifully framed and captured!
August 5th, 2021  
