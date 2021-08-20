Sign up
178 / 365
Haigh Hall
Haigh Hall Country House built mid 19th century.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
4
0
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
180
photos
34
followers
62
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
22nd August 2021 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
country
,
house
,
theme-landscapes
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Nice black and white shot!
August 22nd, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
This B&W shot looks as if it matches the weather.
August 22nd, 2021
Cheryl
@wakelys
yes, dull and wet
August 22nd, 2021
Cheryl
@marlboromaam
thank you
August 22nd, 2021
