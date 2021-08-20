Previous
Next
Haigh Hall by chesney_7
178 / 365

Haigh Hall

Haigh Hall Country House built mid 19th century.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nice black and white shot!
August 22nd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
This B&W shot looks as if it matches the weather.
August 22nd, 2021  
Cheryl
@wakelys yes, dull and wet
August 22nd, 2021  
Cheryl
@marlboromaam thank you
August 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise