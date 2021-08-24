Sign up
182 / 365
Mr blue sky
Not use to seeing some blue sky, despite it being summer in the UK. Its been a wet and miserable August to date. The blue sky didn't last long
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
22nd August 2021 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
canal
,
trees
,
theme-landscapes
