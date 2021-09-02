Sign up
Pause for a moment
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
3
2
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
stag
,
theme-animals
Jo Worboys
Just love the sun filled background and the stag in the shade. Certainly made me pause for a moment
September 2nd, 2021
Cheryl
@365projectorgjoworboys
thank you for your lovely comment and fave.
September 2nd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Such a marvelous shot! Shows off that rack very well.
September 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
