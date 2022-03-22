Sign up
197 / 365
Hanging on
I often struggle to capture a clear image of the tit bird family as they are so quick off the mark. Happy with this one today who decided to hang on for a little while.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
3
2
Cheryl
@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
197
photos
30
followers
62
following
53% complete
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
tit
Mags
ace
How lovely! Such sharp details. Great shot, Cheryl.
March 22nd, 2022
Cheryl
@marlboromaam
thank you Mags.
March 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
You have captured this beautifully.
March 22nd, 2022
