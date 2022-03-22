Previous
Next
Hanging on by chesney_7
197 / 365

Hanging on

I often struggle to capture a clear image of the tit bird family as they are so quick off the mark. Happy with this one today who decided to hang on for a little while.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Cheryl

@chesney_7
Hello everyone I'm Cheryl, new to photography and glad to be joining the 365 project. I'm a Mum, Wife, and NHS nurse, working for the NHS...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
How lovely! Such sharp details. Great shot, Cheryl.
March 22nd, 2022  
Cheryl
@marlboromaam thank you Mags.
March 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
You have captured this beautifully.
March 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise