Work in Progresd by chezie
1 / 365

Work in Progresd

Instead of being in classrooms working with teachers this is my view-sitting at my desk writing emails, attending Zoom meetings, adding to Google Classroom.
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Sherry Fenton

@chezie
