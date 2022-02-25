Previous
Flower gifts by chgotode
39 / 365

Flower gifts

First of the sidewalk flowers plucked and gifted. A sign that spring is coming!
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Erica WB

@chgotode
12% complete

