Summer in the air by chgotode
45 / 365

Summer in the air

It’s windy, warm, and sunny this morning and I had a reason to be in the city at 8a to take this photo. It’s one of my favourite views
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Erica WB

@chgotode
12% complete

