Letterbox by chikadnz
189 / 365

Letterbox

We have two letterboxes as we are on a corner section. One is old, battered and characterful, and is due to be removed before we sell the house. The other is newer and much less interesting to photograph.

I have posted an extra for the day here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-01-06

I'm way behind with posting these images, so hoping to gradually catch up.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
