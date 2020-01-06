Sign up
Letterbox
We have two letterboxes as we are on a corner section. One is old, battered and characterful, and is due to be removed before we sell the house. The other is newer and much less interesting to photograph.
I have posted an extra for the day here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-01-06
I'm way behind with posting these images, so hoping to gradually catch up.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
old
,
letterbox
,
nikon-d7000
